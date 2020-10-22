U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Yon Dugger, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, talks with leadership during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 allows units to exhibit command and control air power from distributed locations, which increases operational depth and agility while sharpening lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:05 Photo ID: 6404994 VIRIN: 201022-F-HV022-1252 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.68 MB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.