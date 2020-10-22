U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Alvarez, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron raptor flight patrolman, assesses a dummy for injuries during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular U.S. participation in exercises, such as AMDEX 21-1, reassures regional partners and allies of its commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6404996
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-RF516-1023
|Resolution:
|3308x2407
|Size:
|727.89 KB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
