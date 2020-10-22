U.S. Air Force Airmen gather information in the emergency operations center during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 allows units to command and control air power from distributed locations, which increases operational depth and agility while sharpening lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6404995
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-RF516-1010
|Resolution:
|5226x3477
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT