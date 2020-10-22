AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

U.S. Air Force Airmen gather information in the emergency operations center during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 allows units to command and control air power from distributed locations, which increases operational depth and agility while sharpening lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

