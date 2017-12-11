171112-N-VQ790-039 NORFOLK (Nov. 12, 2017) Lt. Jason Baker, a member of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) Mustang Association, assists in assembling the Ronald McDonald house Christmas tree. George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a nearly four-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling of the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repair, upgrades and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trey Hutcheson)
