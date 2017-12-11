171112-N-VQ790-039 NORFOLK (Nov. 12, 2017) Lt. Jason Baker, a member of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) Mustang Association, assists in assembling the Ronald McDonald house Christmas tree. George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a nearly four-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling of the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repair, upgrades and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trey Hutcheson)

Date Taken: 11.12.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017