USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 29, 2017) Sailors participate in a damage control training team aircraft fire fighting drill on the boat deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jessica L. Dowell)

