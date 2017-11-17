171117-N-VQ790-049 SUFFOLK, Va. (Nov. 17, 2017) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Edward Ooms, left, and Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Payne assigned to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), hold a sign during the 21st annual Mayfower Marathon. George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a nearly four-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling of the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repair, upgrades and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trey Hutcheson)
|11.17.2017
|11.30.2017 00:22
|3986346
|171117-N-VQ790-049
|2784x1848
|1.59 MB
