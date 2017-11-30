(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails [Image 2 of 117]

    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.30.2017

    PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 29, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and prepare to render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 29, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnston)

