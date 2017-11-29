PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 29, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), man the rails and render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Schroeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:22 Photo ID: 3986331 VIRIN: 171129-N-JH929-159 Resolution: 2117x1512 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Departs Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.