171127-N-CL027-521 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Nov. 27, 2017) Sailors cheer for their shipmates during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo)

