171129-N-GX781-054 ODESSA, Ukraine (Nov. 29, 2017) - Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jason Saucedo, from Albuquerque, stands topside rover watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) as the ship arrives in Odessa, Ukraine, for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 29, 2017. James E. Williams, homeported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)
