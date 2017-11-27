171128-N-OH262-693 ATLANTIC OCEAN (November 28, 2017)—Military Sealift Command’s petroleum tanker USNS Lawrence H. Gianella (T-AOT 112) pulls along-side the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) while at sea, Nov. 28. The ships came along-side each other to perform a skin-to-skin, fuel lightering operation. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
