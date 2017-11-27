171128-N-OH262-693 ATLANTIC OCEAN (November 28, 2017)—Military Sealift Command’s petroleum tanker USNS Lawrence H. Gianella (T-AOT 112) pulls along-side the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) while at sea, Nov. 28. The ships came along-side each other to perform a skin-to-skin, fuel lightering operation. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:22 Photo ID: 3986334 VIRIN: 171128-N-OH262-693 Resolution: 5309x3792 Size: 4.56 MB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171128-N-OH262-693 [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.