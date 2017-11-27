171128-N-OH262-790 ATLANTIC OCEAN (November 28, 2017)—Civilian contract mariners attached to Military Sealift Command’s petroleum tanker USNS Lawrence H. Gianella (T-AOT 112) send over mooring lines to civil service mariner attached to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) while at sea, Nov. 28. The ships were along-side each other to perform a skin-to-skin, fuel lightering operation. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
