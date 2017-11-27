(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171128-N-OH262-790 [Image 4 of 117]

    171128-N-OH262-790

    11.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171128-N-OH262-790 ATLANTIC OCEAN (November 28, 2017)—Civilian contract mariners attached to Military Sealift Command’s petroleum tanker USNS Lawrence H. Gianella (T-AOT 112) send over mooring lines to civil service mariner attached to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) while at sea, Nov. 28. The ships were along-side each other to perform a skin-to-skin, fuel lightering operation. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:23
    Photo ID: 3986349
    VIRIN: 171128-N-OH262-790
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.41 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171128-N-OH262-790 [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

