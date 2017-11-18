171118-N-SX673-013 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 18, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate Chief David Brown, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) chief, plays with an audience member during an Apollo 73 talent show hosted by the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George Washington’s (CVN 73) MWR. George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a nearly four-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling of the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repair, upgrades and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kashif Basharat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:23 Photo ID: 3986358 VIRIN: 171118-N-SX673-013 Resolution: 1982x2775 Size: 1.48 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171118-N-SX673-013 [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.