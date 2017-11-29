Nimitz Departs Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 29, 2017) A U.S. Navy Sailor and a civilian "Tiger" aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), watch as the ship passes the USS Arizona Memorial and departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)
