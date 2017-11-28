(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise [Image 7 of 117]

    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise

    ARGENTINA

    11.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171128-N-AC254-231 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 28, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), center, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), left, and the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) steam in formation while participating in a photo exercise in the Arabian Gulf. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Ventura II/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:22
    Photo ID: 3986340
    VIRIN: 171128-N-AC254-231
    Resolution: 3093x2058
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

