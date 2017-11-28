171128-N-AC254-231 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 28, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), center, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), left, and the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) steam in formation while participating in a photo exercise in the Arabian Gulf. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Ventura II/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 00:22 Photo ID: 3986340 VIRIN: 171128-N-AC254-231 Resolution: 3093x2058 Size: 1.2 MB Location: AR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise [Image 1 of 117], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.