PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2017) Lt. Holly Aguigam, a native of Poway, California, assigned to the Medical department aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), dishes out peanut butter to Marines and Sailors during a ice cream social in the ship’s galley. San Diego is embarked on a scheduled deployment as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, which is comprised of more than 1,800 Sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), and San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin A. Schoenberger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 02:04 Photo ID: 3605221 VIRIN: 170721-N-BK384-647 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 882.21 KB Location: Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.