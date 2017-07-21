170721-N-UJ486-949 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 21, 2017) Sailors lower the port-side Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat during a man overboard drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship transits out to sea. Truman sets sail through the Atlantic Ocean, departing Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) following a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), to begin sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rebekah Watkins/Released)

