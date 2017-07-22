170722-N-NQ487-106

170722-N-NQ487-058 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2017) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Executive Officer, Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, communicates with Sailors while observing the ship's course on the bridge. Truman is currently conducting sea trials after a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaysee Lohmann/Released)

