170721-N-AJ467-195 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 22, 2017) Royal Marines Lt. Col. Phil "Royal" Kelly and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mike "Dome" Mullen, exchange officer with the U.K. Carrier Strike Group, talk about the structure of the island on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The officers are embarked in preparation for Exercise Saxon Warrior, a keystone exercise as the U.K. prepares for the arrival of the HMS Queen Elizabeth. The GHWB and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darien Weigel/Released)

Date Taken: 07.22.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..