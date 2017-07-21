170721-N-ZW825-463 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sergey Kalashnikov, from Los Angeles, fires a shot line from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a force replenishment-at-sea as part of Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Byron C. Linder/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 02:01
|Photo ID:
|3605179
|VIRIN:
|170721-N-ZW825-463
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|865.39 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talisman Saber 17 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT