170721-N-ZW825-463 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sergey Kalashnikov, from Los Angeles, fires a shot line from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a force replenishment-at-sea as part of Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Byron C. Linder/Released)

