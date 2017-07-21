170719-N-TU932-053

BREMERTON, Washington (July 21, 2017) Seaman David Schneider, from Chicago, tosses a mooring line to the crew of one of USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) rigid hull inflatable boats during a training excersise. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sierra D. Langdon / Not Released)

