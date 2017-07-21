170721-N-ZW825-056 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2017) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) conduct a force replenishment-at-sea with amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) from the bow of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Byron C. Linder/Released)

