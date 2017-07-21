170721-N-HE318-216 MUTSU, Japan (July 21, 2017) — Sailors assigned to USS Pioneer (MCM 9) retrieve an inert mine shape in Mutsu Bay during 2JA 2017 Mine Countermeasures Exercise (2JA-17 MCMEX). 2JA Mine Countermeasures Exercise is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William McCann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 02:01
|Photo ID:
|3605176
|VIRIN:
|170721-N-HE318-216
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
