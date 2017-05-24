170721-N-MU551-163 ELIZABETH RIVER, Va. (July 21, 2017) Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Commanding Officer, Capt. Ryan B. Scholl, center, gives orders to the Officer of the Deck on the Bridge as the ship transits out to sea. Truman sets sail down the Elizabeth River, departing Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) following a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), to begin sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Gillan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 01:59 Photo ID: 3605158 VIRIN: 170721-N-MU551-163 Resolution: 2000x1331 Size: 991.35 KB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170721-N-MU551-163 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.