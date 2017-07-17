USS America Sailor conducts maintenance

170720-N-AC254-0168 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2017) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Lorena Gonzalez, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to the Engineering department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), reinsulates a saddle winch with electrical tape on the ship’s flight deck. America is currently embarked on its maiden deployment and is part of the America Amphibious Ready Group comprised of more than 1,800 Sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) and America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander A. Ventura II/Released)

