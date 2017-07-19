(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170719-N-XK398-049 [Image 18 of 414]

    170719-N-XK398-049

    07.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170719-N-XK398-049 YELLOW SEA (July 19, 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Emmanuel Lopez, from Vallejo, Cali., practices ships reaction force – basic tactical team movements (SRF-BTTM) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is on patrol in the Yellow Sea in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Mortensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 01:59
    Photo ID: 3605143
    VIRIN: 170719-N-XK398-049
    Resolution: 4210x3007
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170719-N-XK398-049 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170720-N-ZO915-034
    170719-N-TU932-053
    170722-N-NQ487-106
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Talisman Saber 17
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17
    USS America Sailor conducts maintenance
    Talisman Saber 17
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery
    170722-N-JW542-0014
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-MU551-163
    170722-N-OM610-031
    170719-N-XK398-049
    170721-N-UJ486-949
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170723-N-FQ994-150
    170719-N-TU932-014
    170722-N-FV405-129
    170723-N-MU551-277
    170723-N-MU551-311
    170722-N-MO717-003
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Bonhomme Richard Talisman Saber 17 Crew Exchange
    170723-N-FQ994-101
    170722-N-CU914-032
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170722-N-JN784-002
    170721-N-JN784-238
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    USS America Sailors move NATO Sea Sparrow
    170721-N-BR551-045
    170721-N-NQ487-036
    170723-N-VG727-144
    170721-N-RO749-0059
    170722-N-CU914-015
    UNITAS LVIII
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-MU551-308
    170721-N-NQ487-015
    170722-N-NQ487-008
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170720-N-NJ910-0922
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    170723-N-MU551-108
    Sailors stand watch
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170723-N-BD308-021
    170721-N-UP486-609
    170720-N-NJ910-1470
    170721-N-UP486-918
    170722-N-MU551-180
    170719-N-JN784-199
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    U.S., Australian and New Zealand Navy 19-ship formation for Talisman Saber 2017
    170722-N-UX013-169
    170721-N-UJ486-039
    170722-N-FV405-230
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) sailor speaks with JMSDF sailor
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Sailors stand watch
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Replnishment at sea
    Sailor steers helm
    170722-N-MO717-007
    USS Bonhomme Richard Talisman Saber 17 Crew Exchange
    170719-N-JN784-210
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170721-N-CU914-060
    170721-N-PE636-043
    170723-N-FQ994-285
    170721-N-RO749-0070
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170721-N-MU551-145
    170721-N-YD204-098
    170723-N-BD308-013
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-OY799-774
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    Ashland patrols under the stars
    170717-N-MU198-027
    170722-N-FV405-214
    Talisman Saber 17
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    170722-N-NQ487-039
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    170723-N-NQ487-204
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170721-N-CU914-127
    170722-N-JW542-0005
    170722-N-OY799-285
    170721-N-UP486-1000
    170721-N-NJ910-0353
    170721-N-MU551-385
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Talisman Saber 17
    170721-N-JN784-221
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170719-N-JN784-172
    170718-N-JT445-164
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-CU914-009
    Nimitz Conducts General Quarters
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170723-N-FQ994-258
    170721-N-CU914-139
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-UJ486-833
    Talisman Saber 17
    170721-N-NJ910-0177
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-JW542-0055
    170721-N-UJ486-317
    170722-N-JW542-0035
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170720-N-ZO915-017
    170719-N-JN784-346
    170722-N-OY799-513
    170721-N-UJ486-178
    170721-N-UP486-767
    170720-N-ZH960-065
    170722-N-SM577-311
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170717-N-MU198-047
    170719-N-XK398-046
    170722-N-FV405-142
    170722-N-FV405-200
    170717-N-MU198-055
    170721-N-JN784-133
    170722-N-NQ487-011
    170721-N-JN784-117
    170718-N-MU198-026
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    Talisman Saber 17
    Sailors stand watch
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170723-N-FQ994-038
    170718-N-MU198-163
    170718-N-JT445-153
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    170721-N-RO749-0023
    170720-N-ZH960-077
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery
    170722-N-UJ486-177
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    170723-N-MU551-262
    170722-N-PE636-140
    170721-N-PE636-098
    170718-N-MU198-007
    Sailors stand watch
    170717-N-MU198-062
    2JA MCMEX JMSDF Operation minesweep
    170720-N-NJ910-1103
    170721-N-QK202-216
    Talisman Saber 17
    Sailor move ordnance
    170723-N-FQ994-308
    170721-N-ZK016-0032
    170722-N-CU914-017
    170723-N-FQ994-092
    170719-N-JN784-231
    170723-N-GX781-035
    170717-N-MU198-118
    SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic) hosted their sixth Tri-County Dimension U competition on Naval Weapons Station Joint Base Charleston.
    170721-N-UJ486-285
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    170722-N-MO717-006
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170718-N-MU198-066
    170722-N-FV405-239
    170717-N-MU198-039
    170722-N-MU551-029
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    170722-N-PE636-173
    Replnishment at sea
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170718-N-MU198-226
    170721-N-UJ486-143
    2JA MCMEX HM-14 mine sweep
    170723-N-BD308-017
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170719-N-TU932-056
    170721-N-ZK016-0040
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170720-N-WN521-003
    170721-N-SA412-069
    170721-N-UJ486-722
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-FV405-143
    170721-N-UJ486-022
    170722-N-PE636-125
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    170721-N-UJ486-373
    170720-N-NJ910-789
    170721-N-NJ910-0383
    170722-N-OY799-870
    UNITAS LVIII
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    170720-N-NJ910-0539
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery
    170719-N-JN784-120
    Replnishment at sea
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Sailor stands watch
    170722-N-MO717-001
    2JA MCMEX JMSDF Operation minesweep
    Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-PE636-094
    170721-N-MZ294-0006
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170721-N-MU551-149
    170719-N-JW440-057
    Replnishment at sea
    170722-N-MO717-002
    170722-N-OM610-019
    170722-N-MU551-139
    170721-N-WN521-008
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-JW542-0027
    170722-N-JW542-0063
    170722-N-OY799-858
    170722-N-NQ487-012
    170722-N-NQ487-128
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-UP486-671
    170721-N-UP486-631
    170719-N-JN784-163
    Talisman Saber 17
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170722-N-NQ487-050
    Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17
    170723-N-NQ487-107
    170721-N-UJ486-009
    170723-N-NQ487-164
    170722-N-SM577-007
    Nimitz Conducts General Quarters
    170721-N-UP486-782
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170721-N-UX013-839
    170718-N-MU198-029
    170721-N-UJ486-046
    170721-N-ZK016-0071
    170722-N-NQ487-058
    170723-N-FQ994-026
    170722-N-JN784-001
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    Sailors stand watch
    U.S., Australian and New Zealand Navy 19-ship formation for Talisman Saber 2017
    170721-N-UP486-758
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170721-N-CU914-079
    170721-N-UP486-916
    170717-N-MU198-101
    170719-N-XK398-041
    USS America Sailor conducts maintenance
    170722-N-NQ487-115
    Replnishment at sea
    Talisman Saber 17
    170722-N-JW542-0008
    170721-N-NJ910-0201
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape deployment
    170719-N-JN784-189
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9)Battle-space profile deployment
    170720-N-VK310-045
    170723-N-FQ994-293
    170721-N-ZK016-0056
    170722-N-MU551-047
    170718-N-MU198-206
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Inert Mine shape recovery
    Talisman Saber 17
    170723-N-VG727-254
    170722-N-JW542-0025
    170721-N-MZ294-0021
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    170722-N-OY799-252
    170718-N-MU198-205
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    170723-N-NQ487-196
    170723-N-FQ994-009
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-MU551-089
    Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-OY799-618
    170722-N-OM610-064
    Talisman Saber 17
    170718-N-MU198-193
    170721-N-JN784-084
    2JA MCMEX HM-14 Squadron minesweep
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    170718-N-MU198-074
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170721-N-QK202-129
    170722-N-JW542-0084
    170721-N-MU551-135
    170720-N-WN521-004
    170721-N-UJ486-409
    USS Bonhomme Richard Talisman Saber 17 Crew Exchange
    170718-N-MU198-219
    170722-N-NQ487-019
    170722-N-NQ487-044
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) emergency smoke-float
    170721-N-MU551-224
    170723-N-FQ994-040
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-OM610-038
    170723-N-MU551-145
    170719-N-TU932-028
    170719-N-JN784-317
    Talisman Saber 17
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    U.S., Australian and New Zealand Navy 19-ship formation for Talisman Saber 2017
    170721-N-YD204-080
    Nimitz Conducts General Quarters
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Ashland patrols under the stars
    170718-N-MU198-119
    170721-N-PE636-145
    170722-N-OM610-035
    170719-N-TU932-045
    170721-N-QK202-162
    Talisman Saber 17
    170722-N-MO717-004
    170718-N-JT445-098
    170721-N-NQ487-050
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    170721-N-PE636-123
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    USS America Sailors move NATO Sea Sparrow
    170722-N-NQ487-092
    170723-N-MU551-340
    170721-N-UP486-716
    The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
    U.S., Australian and New Zealand Navy 19-ship formation for Talisman Saber 2017
    170717-N-MU198-009
    170723-N-FQ994-277
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170721-N-MU551-035
    USS America Sailors move NATO Sea Sparrow
    170720-N-VK310-038
    Nimitz Conducts General Quarters
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17
    170722-N-FV405-086
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170718-N-JT445-009
    Ashland patrols under the stars
    170718-N-MU198-020
    170721-N-PE636-004
    USS America Sailors move surface-to-air intercept missiles
    U.S., Australian and New Zealand Navy 19-ship formation for Talisman Saber 2017
    Talisman Saber 2017 PHOTOEX
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170721-N-CU914-087
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    170722-N-NQ487-122
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170722-N-MO717-005
    170721-N-UP486-696
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    2JA MCMEX Pioneer (MCM 9) Operations
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170722-N-JW542-0032
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170722-N-CU914-002
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170717-N-MU198-102
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2, GHWB, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170723-N-BD308-032
    170722-N-FV405-225
    USS America Marine does maintenance on CH53E Super Stallion
    170722-N-OY799-834

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT