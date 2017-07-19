170719-N-XK398-049 YELLOW SEA (July 19, 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Emmanuel Lopez, from Vallejo, Cali., practices ships reaction force – basic tactical team movements (SRF-BTTM) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is on patrol in the Yellow Sea in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Mortensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 01:59
|Photo ID:
|3605143
|VIRIN:
|170719-N-XK398-049
|Resolution:
|4210x3007
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
