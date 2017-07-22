170722-N-JW542-0014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dunhill Martínez pours gelatin in a tray as he prepares breakfast in the aft mess decks aboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman sets sail down the Elizabeth River, departing Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) following a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), to begin sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesús Rodríguez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 02:00
|Photo ID:
|3605164
|VIRIN:
|170722-N-JW542-0014
|Resolution:
|2500x1669
|Size:
|1023.08 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170722-N-JW542-0014 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT