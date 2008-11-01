170722-N-OM610-031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2017) Quartermaster 1st Class Shakeeta Williams, left, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Rebecca Luce use stadimeters to determine the distance between ships during a simulated replenishment-at-sea from the bridge of aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently conducting sea trials after a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 01:59
|Photo ID:
|3605146
|VIRIN:
|170722-N-OM610-031
|Resolution:
|3018x2155
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170722-N-OM610-031 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT