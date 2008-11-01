170722-N-OM610-031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2017) Quartermaster 1st Class Shakeeta Williams, left, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Rebecca Luce use stadimeters to determine the distance between ships during a simulated replenishment-at-sea from the bridge of aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently conducting sea trials after a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2008 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 01:59 Photo ID: 3605146 VIRIN: 170722-N-OM610-031 Resolution: 3018x2155 Size: 1.37 MB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170722-N-OM610-031 [Image 1 of 414], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.