Combined Amphibious Force sails together for Talisman Saber 17

170722-N-YG104-003 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2017) Capt. Larry McCullen, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) speaks with Royal Australian Navy Capt. Guy Holthouse, sea combat commander for the Talisman Saber 2017 Combined Amphibious Force, on the ship’s bridge during a mutli-ship sailing formation during Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S. bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

