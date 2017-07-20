170720-N-ZO915-034

BREMERTON, Washington (July 20, 2017) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Lena Kornmiller, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Taylor Johnson, from Baker, Florida, treat a simulated compound fracture of the arm during a general quarters drill in USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) jet shop. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown / Released)

