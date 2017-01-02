170201-N-HI376-1014 SEA OF JAPAN (Feb. 01, 2017) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Trevira Gray, assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), retrieves firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill. McCampbell is on patrol in the Seventh Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Graham/Released)
