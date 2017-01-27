2/5 tackles JWTC

Cpl. Hector R. Marquez, a food service specialist, with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in the Jungle Warfare Training Center endurance course at, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)

