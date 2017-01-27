(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/5 tackles JWTC [Image 19 of 26]

    2/5 tackles JWTC

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    Cpl. Hector R. Marquez, a food service specialist, with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in the Jungle Warfare Training Center endurance course at, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3151342
    VIRIN: 170127-M-UA621-106
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 13.12 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/5 tackles JWTC [Image 1 of 26], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1/25 Improves Cold Weather Operations, Integrates with Canadian Armed Forces
    VSW Exercise
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter
    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force refines urban tactics
    Task Force Southwest Marines enhance rapport-building skills
    170131-N-HI376-1030
    170204-N-HI376-072
    170207-N-JI086-040
    170201-N-HI376-1020
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Engineering
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Flight Quarters
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Super Bowl LI Viewing
    170206-N-HX806-012
    170204-N-YM856-027
    170131-N-HI376-1020
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment
    170203-N-HI376-043
    170206-N-XR948-034
    170204-N-EM227-006
    170207-N-VC599-111
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    2nd battalion
    japan
    okinawa
    usmc
    meu
    patrolling
    31st meu
    rappel
    rifleman
    31st marine expeditionary unit
    5th marines
    marine corps
    marines
    infantry
    training
    battalion landing team
    fox co.
    woodland
    magtf
    jungle
    jungle warfare
    blt
    camp gonsalves
    NMCS
    jungle warfare training
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT