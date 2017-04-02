(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations [Image 19 of 25]

    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    U.S. Marines secure an Amphibious Assault Vehicle on a train during railhead operations on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Romania, Feb. 4, 2017. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 along with Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 8 trained to have the ability to transport vehicles to and from various locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3151339
    VIRIN: 170204-M-ZH288-000
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF Marines perform railhead operations [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

