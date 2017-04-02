U.S. Marines secure an Amphibious Assault Vehicle on a train during railhead operations on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Romania, Feb. 4, 2017. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 along with Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 8 trained to have the ability to transport vehicles to and from various locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 00:01
|Photo ID:
|3151339
|VIRIN:
|170204-M-ZH288-000
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BSRF Marines perform railhead operations [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
