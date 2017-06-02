170206-N-XR948-034 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 6, 2017) ¬– Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez from American Forces Network Souda Bay records the arrival of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to Souda Bay for a scheduled port visit Feb. 6, 2017. The ship’s carrier strike group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Martin/Released)

