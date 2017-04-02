170204-N-YM856-027 (Feb. 4, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band perform for host nation residents at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

