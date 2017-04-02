(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170204-N-YM856-027 [Image 13 of 23]

    170204-N-YM856-027

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.04.2017

    170204-N-YM856-027 (Feb. 4, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band perform for host nation residents at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:02
    VIRIN: 170204-N-YM856-027
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA
    Continuing Promise
    ECC
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    CP-17
    USNS Spearhead Expeditionary Combat Camera

