USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment

170204-N-FT178-146 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jesse Pedrero, from Cana, Virginia, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) during a vertical replenishment. Lake Champlain is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

