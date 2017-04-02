(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment [Image 21 of 26]

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170204-N-FT178-146 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jesse Pedrero, from Cana, Virginia, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) during a vertical replenishment. Lake Champlain is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3151336
    VIRIN: 170204-N-FT178-146
    Resolution: 1240x1800
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment [Image 1 of 26], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1/25 Improves Cold Weather Operations, Integrates with Canadian Armed Forces
    VSW Exercise
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter
    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force refines urban tactics
    Task Force Southwest Marines enhance rapport-building skills
    170131-N-HI376-1030
    170204-N-HI376-072
    170207-N-JI086-040
    170201-N-HI376-1020
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Engineering
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Flight Quarters
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Super Bowl LI Viewing
    170206-N-HX806-012
    170204-N-YM856-027
    170131-N-HI376-1020
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment
    170203-N-HI376-043
    170206-N-XR948-034
    170204-N-EM227-006
    170207-N-VC599-111
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    VERTREP
    7th Fleet
    MH-60S
    Black Knights
    dry cargo and ammunition ship
    "navy
    Sailors
    cargo"
    deployment
    uss lake champlain
    united states navy
    deplo"
    USNS Charles Drew
    T-AKE 10
    HSC 4
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    "cg 57
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4
    cg-57"

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT