    170206-N-HX806-012 [Image 13 of 24]

    170206-N-HX806-012

    02.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170206-N-HX806-012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 06, 2017) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70 attend a Super Bowl viewing party in the hangar bay. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tom Tonthat/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    VIRIN: 170206-N-HX806-012
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170206-N-HX806-012 [Image 1 of 24], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

