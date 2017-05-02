170206-N-HX806-012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 06, 2017) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70 attend a Super Bowl viewing party in the hangar bay. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tom Tonthat/Released)
This work, 170206-N-HX806-012 [Image 1 of 24], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
