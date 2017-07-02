170207-N-AH771-0017

MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2017) – Small boats approach amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated terrorist attack as part of exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 (SC-CS17). SC-CS17 exercises and assesses Navy anti-terrorism/force protection (ATFP) capabilities and evaluates the readiness and effectiveness of fleet and installation ATFP programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel C. Coxwest/Released)

