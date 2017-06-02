170206-N-SL853-033 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 06, 2017) A recruit, as the athletic recruit petty officer, leads warm-up exercises along-side her Recruit Division Commander prior to their 12-minute sustained run Feb. 6 in Freedom Hall fitness center at Recruit Training Command. Recruits participate in physical training six days a week and on average, three are held at Freedom Hall. About 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:38 Photo ID: 3151753 VIRIN: 170206-N-SL853-033 Resolution: 2504x2368 Size: 943.69 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170206-N-SL853-033 [Image 1 of 137], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.