170206-N-SL853-033 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 06, 2017) A recruit, as the athletic recruit petty officer, leads warm-up exercises along-side her Recruit Division Commander prior to their 12-minute sustained run Feb. 6 in Freedom Hall fitness center at Recruit Training Command. Recruits participate in physical training six days a week and on average, three are held at Freedom Hall. About 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)
