(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170207-N-VC599-111 [Image 25 of 26]

    170207-N-VC599-111

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170207-N-VC599-111 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 7, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s Force Master Chief Jack Callison poses with fiscal year 2016 Sailor of the Year (SOY) nominees and other board members at the Virginia Beach Westin. The nominees will participate in boards, leadership events and luncheons from Feb. 5-10 in order to select a winner from both a sea and shore command, and ultimately move up to participate in the next higher echelon of SOY.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:00
    Photo ID: 3151324
    VIRIN: 170207-N-VC599-111
    Resolution: 4629x3081
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170207-N-VC599-111 [Image 1 of 26], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1/25 Improves Cold Weather Operations, Integrates with Canadian Armed Forces
    VSW Exercise
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi announces Sailors of the Quarter
    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force refines urban tactics
    Task Force Southwest Marines enhance rapport-building skills
    170131-N-HI376-1030
    170204-N-HI376-072
    170207-N-JI086-040
    170201-N-HI376-1020
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Engineering
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Flight Quarters
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Super Bowl LI Viewing
    170206-N-HX806-012
    170204-N-YM856-027
    170131-N-HI376-1020
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Vertical Replenishment
    170203-N-HI376-043
    170206-N-XR948-034
    170204-N-EM227-006
    170207-N-VC599-111
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT