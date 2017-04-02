170204-N-EM227-006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Ronesha Goodrun passes word on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper’s (DDG 70) internal communication system. Hopper is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Kyle Cregge/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 00:00
|Photo ID:
|3151327
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-EM227-006
|Resolution:
|1944x2592
|Size:
|561.08 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170204-N-EM227-006 [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT