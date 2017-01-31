170131-N-HI376-1020 SEA OF JAPAN (Jan. 31, 2017) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) stand watch on the starboard bridge during sea and anchor maneuvers. McCampbell is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Second Class Jeremy Graham/Released)

