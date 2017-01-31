(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170131-N-HI376-1020 [Image 14 of 23]

    170131-N-HI376-1020

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170131-N-HI376-1020 SEA OF JAPAN (Jan. 31, 2017) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) stand watch on the starboard bridge during sea and anchor maneuvers. McCampbell is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Second Class Jeremy Graham/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    VIRIN: 170131-N-HI376-1020
    Location:
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170131-N-HI376-1020 [Image 1 of 23], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

