170206-N-XR948-046 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 6, 2017) ¬– Line handlers from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay assist in mooring the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as it moors pier side in Souda Feb. 6, 2017. The ship’s carrier strike group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Martin/Released)

This work, 170206-N-XR948-046 [Image 1 of 137], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.