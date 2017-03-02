(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 18 of 26]

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    A Marine with Task Force Southwest takes down a notional enemy during insider threat training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. These scenarios challenged their advisor skills, as well as their ability to identify and neutralize threats using simunition rounds. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3151345
    VIRIN: 170203-M-TV331-050
    Resolution: 3799x2714
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 26], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    train
    force protection
    6th Marine Regiment
    live fire range
    M4 assault rifle
    assist
    advise
    Afghanistan
    helmand province
    deployment
    M9 service pistol
    infantry immersion trainer
    MCSCG
    marine corps security cooperation group
    NMCS
    6th Reg
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    insider threat training

