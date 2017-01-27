UH-1Y Huery Maintenance

170128-N-UM082-112

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Marines attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), replace the rotor of an UH-1Y Huey helicopter in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

