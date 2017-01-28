170128-N-HP188-021
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) – Boatswain's Mate Seaman Francisco Quinonez, a native of Chicago, uses binoculars during his watch as aft lookout aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 10:50
|Photo ID:
|3129123
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-HP188-021
|Resolution:
|4067x2905
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 20], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT