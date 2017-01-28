170128-N-KD168-010
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Emily Miller loads bullets into a magazine before a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 10:51
|Photo ID:
|3129135
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-KD168-010
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live-fire Exercise [Image 1 of 20], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT