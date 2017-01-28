170128-N-KD168-010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Emily Miller loads bullets into a magazine before a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

