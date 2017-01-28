Burner Barrel assembly

170128-N-UE100-037

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Electrician's Mate 1st Class Harry Gilmore, from Rockhill, S.C., balances the ship's electrical load in main control onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

