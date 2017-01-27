MV-22 Osprey Maintenance

170128-N-UM082-011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017)

Marines attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), inspect the prop rotor hub of an MV-22 Osprey prior to reinstalling it in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

