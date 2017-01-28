Burner Barrel assembly

170128-N-UE100-010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Machinist's Mate Fireman Fernando Sanchez, from Woodbridge, Va., poses for an environmental photo in main machinery room 2 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN